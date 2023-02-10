Spectrum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported a loss of $20.9…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $713.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.7 million.

