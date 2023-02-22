SP Plus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.8 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — SP Plus Corp. (SP) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The parking facility management company posted revenue of $418.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $206.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.2 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $794.4 million.

SP Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share.

