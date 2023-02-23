Southwestern Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 billion.…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.9 billion.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.85 billion, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $15 billion.

