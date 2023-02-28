Live Radio
Southwest Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 7:55 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $280.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $4.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $203.3 million, or $3.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.96 billion.

