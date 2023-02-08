Sonos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

Listen now to WTOP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $75.2 million.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $672.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $602.3 million.

Sonos expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.