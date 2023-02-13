SolarEdge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.8 million.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $890.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $877.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $93.8 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $915 million to $945 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

