SM Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $258.5 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $671.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $600.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $8.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

