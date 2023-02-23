SJW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.5…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $171.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.8 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $620.7 million.

SJW expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJW

