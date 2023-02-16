Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Sixth St: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sixth St: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $46.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $100.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.1 million, or $1.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up