SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 15, 2023, 6:17 AM

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $900,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $890 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $897.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.4 million, or $5.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.01 billion.

_____

