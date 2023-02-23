SiriusPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $673.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $386.8 million, or $2.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.11 billion.

