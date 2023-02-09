Live Radio
Silvercorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 6:01 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported net income of $11.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period.

_____

