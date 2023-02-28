Silk Road Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $138.6 million.

Silk Road Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $176 million to $184 million.

