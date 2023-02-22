ShotSpotter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $21 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $81 million.

ShotSpotter expects full-year revenue in the range of $94 million to $96 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.