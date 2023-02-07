Live Radio
SelectQuote: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 7, 2023, 7:41 AM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Tuesday reported profit of $22.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The company posted revenue of $319.2 million in the period.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $960 million.

