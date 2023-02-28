SeaWorld: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49 million.…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $390.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $291.2 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

