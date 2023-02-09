Sealed Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.3…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $491.6 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.64 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.85 billion to $6.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.