Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $264.4 million. The company…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $264.4 million.

The company said it had net income of $4.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were $4.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.38 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $493.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $460.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $479.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $637.3 million, or $10.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STNG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.