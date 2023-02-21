Sapiens: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.4 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Tuesday reported profit of $13.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $119.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.6 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $474.7 million.

