Sangamo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $27.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $192.3 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.3 million.

