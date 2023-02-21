Sabra: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Irvine, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $85.1 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 36 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $84.9 million, or 37 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Irvine, California, posted revenue of $165 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.6 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $342.7 million. Revenue was reported as $624.8 million.

