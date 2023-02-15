Royal Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.4 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $163 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $603.2 million.

