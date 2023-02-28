Ross Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $447…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $447 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.51 billion, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.7 billion.

Ross Stores expects full-year earnings to be $4.65 to $4.95 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.