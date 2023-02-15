Roku: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $237.2…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $237.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.73 per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $867.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $498 million, or $3.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million.

