Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Monday reported a loss of $66.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $221.9 million, or $3.26 per share.

