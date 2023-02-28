Rocket Companies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $480.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $682.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.4 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.