Rivian Automotive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.72 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.87. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.89 per share.

The a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars posted revenue of $663 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.75 billion, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.66 billion.

