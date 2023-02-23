ReWalk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) — ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.6 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RWLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RWLK

