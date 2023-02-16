Reliance Steel: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported earnings of $350.5…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday reported earnings of $350.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $5.88. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.87 per share.

The metals service-center company posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.84 billion, or $29.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.