Redfin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $479.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $446.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $321.1 million, or $2.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $307 million to $324 million.

