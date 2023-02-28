Red Robin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $2.78. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 66 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $290.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $77.8 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.27 billion.

Red Robin expects full-year revenue of $1.3 billion.

