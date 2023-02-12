Recovering from a Stroke: Tips, Techniques, and Support

A stroke occurs when blood flow is blocked from the brain. Strokes are also referred to as cerebrovascular accidents. Heart…

Heart attacks and strokes are often grouped together because they both involve a lack of perfusion, or blood, to a major organ, and they carry similar risk factors, such as diabetes and high cholesterol. However, because strokes involve the brain, they often cause changes in physical mobility, emotional regulation and communication.

Stroke 101

There are three types of strokes:

— A transient ischemic attack (TIA or “mini-stroke”): A temporary block of blood flow to the brain.

— A hemorrhagic stroke: A ruptured blood vessel in the brain.

— An ischemic stroke: A blood clot that blocks blood flow to the brain.

Recovery from a stroke depends on the location of the stroke in the brain as well as the type of stroke. Dr. Jordan Taylor, a clinical neurologist and the neurology section chief and associate clinical service line director at the University of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, Michigan, says that TIA recovery is typically the smoothest, “purely because it is a transient or temporary event leading to no long-lasting injury.”

Unfortunately, about 1 in 3 people will have another stroke after a TIA, according to Mayo Clinic. Taylor says that ischemic strokes have a better recovery than hemorrhagic strokes because the latter has additional complications, such as toxic compounds that cause additional brain damage and swelling.

The American Heart Association notes that approximately 50% to 75% of all stroke survivors have residual motor or cognitive disabilities that prevent them from living independently. By implementing a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise, you can decrease your overall stroke risk. And by knowing the early signs of a stroke and undergoing proper rehabilitation, a smoother recovery is possible.

The Signs of a Stroke

The likelihood of a second stroke is about 1 in 4, according to the AHA. Regardless of whether a stroke is an initial or subsequent one, the timeliness of care is key.

The acronym BE-FAST is a reminder of what symptoms to watch out for:

— B: Balance problems.

— E: Eyesight issues.

— F: Facial drooping.

— A: Arm weakness.

— S: Slurred speech.

— T: Time to call 911.

If any of the above problems present themselves in an individual without another explanation, follow the last bullet and call 911. Because it takes time to be transported to the emergency room, receive confirmatory imaging and start treatment, putting off calling 911 or getting to the emergency room will stack delays in care.

Taylor says that out of all the quality benchmarks a stroke center is measured on, “the most important ones which help to predict improved recovery involve how much time it takes from someone coming in the door to receive treatment.”

Dr. Kimon Bekelis, the chairman of neurointerventional services at Catholic Health on Long Island, New York, adds that it’s critical to “know the signs and symptoms of a stroke because, above all else, identifying a stroke early can have the most profound impact on the chance of a disability-free survival.”

The Road to Recovery

Stroke victims tend to face a three-pronged recovery:

— Cognitive recovery.

— Emotional recovery.

— Physical recovery.

Cognitive recovery

Cognitive issues are common after a stroke. These may include difficulties with memory, concentration, problem-solving or speech. Speech issues after a stroke are commonly treated by speech-language pathologists.

Armida Carr, a speech therapist and the founder of New Horizon Therapy in Phoenix, Arizona, says, “Recovery of speech is most rapid in the first 3-6 months following a stroke, especially if the patient (is) receiving speech therapy.” The area of the brain affected by the stroke, rather than the type of stroke, will determine the type of speech impairment. However, not everyone has access to or coverage for speech therapy.

For individuals who have limited speech therapy access, here are a few of Carr’s suggestions:

— Create a means of communication, like a communication book with pictures or an alphabet page.

— Label key items around the house and practice saying them.

— Encourage the stroke survivor to read aloud.

— Sing familiar songs, especially childhood songs, like “Happy Birthday” or “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

— Practice and encourage short sentences, like “I want juice” or “I feel angry.”

Other types of cognitive stroke recovery, like problem-solving or memory, require different exercises, such as:

— Physical exercise.

— Board games and strategy games.

— Handwriting or painting.

Emotional support and recovery

Those recovering from a stroke may experience personality changes. Impulsiveness, neglect or depression are among the most common.

“Personality changes are extremely common after a stroke,” says Bekelis. “Comprehensive evaluations by treating physicians, which don’t exclusively focus on physical disability, and participation in support groups can be some of the most impactful strategies to battle these issues.”

A few suggestions to aid emotional recovery:

— Spend time around family and friends.

— Attend group therapy.

— Collaborate with a primary care provider and mental health specialist for an emotional evaluation to determine if medications are necessary.

Physical recovery

Exercising regularly is challenging for the everyday person; add in the emotional changes, difficulty with communication and memory problems that can accompany a stroke, and this poses even more trouble for a stroke survivor. Physical activity has been shown to improve both physical and cognitive outcomes after a stroke, so it does deserve to be prioritized.

Stroke survivors are at high risk for bedsores and falls. Physical and occupational therapy focuses on movements that allow the stroke survivor to reposition themselves, catch themselves before a fall or safely move after a fall. Physical therapy will assist with walking, standing and range of motion.

Occupational therapy focuses on rehabilitating the activities of daily living, such as using the restroom or performing personal hygiene. In addition to daily exercises like walking around the neighborhood or doing light resistance training, PT and OT specialists will provide exercises for their patients to practice at home.

There are many PT exercises for post-stroke rehabilitation. The prescribed exercises will depend on the survivor’s deficits and may include:

— Calf stretches.

— Mini-lunges.

— Small step-ups.

Likewise, there are many OT exercises for post-stroke rehabilitation, including:

— Getting dressed.

— Writing or typing.

— Using fidget toys, like putty or a stress ball.

Caregiver Support

Getting early intervention and surrounding yourself with a professional support system is imperative to prevent burnout, according to Carr. The situation hasn’t just changed the stroke survivor, but their family as well. The caregiver will ultimately be assisting with activities of daily living, communicating with them and providing emotional support. This requires patience and a strong support system. Carr encourages the family to allow the stroke victim to be as independent as possible.

Hope After A Stroke

Taylor believes there are two big misconceptions about stroke recovery:

— The stroke will leave long-lasting problems that completely squander a person’s quality of life.

— The stroke is not a big deal and things will immediately go back to normal.

The truth is in between those two misconceptions, Taylor believes. There is gravity to a stroke. Sometimes a stroke is not survivable or leaves people severely disabled, so it should be taken seriously and quickly acted on. But, many people have low or no disability post-stroke because of aggressive and quality rehab.

“Stroke recovery is a marathon, not a sprint,” Bekelis says. It’s common to experience negative feelings or personality changes. By leaning on family, support groups and caregivers, stroke victims are able to learn and reflect on their experience and settle into a new normal.

