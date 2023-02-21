Realty Income Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Realty Income Corp. (O) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, said it had funds from operations of $634 million, or $1 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 98 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $227.3 million, or 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Diego, posted revenue of $888.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $853.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $2.4 billion. Revenue was reported as $3.34 billion.

Realty Income Corp. expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.93 to $4.03 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on O at https://www.zacks.com/ap/O

