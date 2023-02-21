Reach, Target, Safety: How to Choose MBA Programs Strategically

An MBA can bring more marketable skills and greatly expand or advance potential job opportunities. But the process of applying…

An MBA can bring more marketable skills and greatly expand or advance potential job opportunities. But the process of applying to B-school is time-consuming, so it’s important to think strategically about which schools to target.

“I recommend that applicants consider what is most important to them across key parameters such as location, global reach, course offerings and class size,” says Monica Okrah, founder of the MBA admissions consultancy helium. She says researching programs with these factors in mind can help applicants create a shortlist of schools they would be happy to attend.

Next, experts suggest applicants narrow down their list based on admissions criteria, making sure to include a mix of schools with different levels of selectivity. Okrah recommends choosing one or two reach schools, two target schools and one or two safety schools. Here’s how to determine which schools fit those categories for you.

Reach MBA Schools

A reach school is one for which an applicant’s GPA, test scores or work experience fall beneath those of the most recently admitted class. Experts suggest that candidates start by determining how important a specific program is to them, or whether just getting the degree is what matters.

For some applicants, their dream school is the only school for them. Okrah says approximately 10% of her clients — mostly those already working in private equity or venture capital — choose to apply only to Harvard Business School in Massachusetts or Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business in California. Both schools have extremely low acceptance rates.

“This can be a risky strategy. Still, these candidates are willing to accept the risk because they believe Harvard or Stanford would provide the best ROI for their post-MBA goals,” Okrah says.

Even if a candidate doesn’t quite match the typical stats, such as GPA and GMAT scores, of a school’s average student, experts say reach schools are still worth applying to.

“It might happen with great execution and a bit of luck,” says Danae Anderson, senior admissions consultant at Menlo Coaching. “For even the best applicants, HBS and GSB are reach programs.”

Scott Edinburgh, founder of Personal MBA Coach, says some schools may be looking to “build up their percentage of students from a particular background, so it is good to do your research and see where you can add value to a school.”

He says some of their clients have gotten into schools “that seemed out of their league because they fit a niche the schools were looking to fill.” That could range from work experience in a particular industry to a student’s ethnic or racial background. For example, he says, he recently learned that many schools are struggling to fill seats with candidates from China because of the lockdowns and test center availability.

“So an applicant from China looking to apply now in Round 3 would have an advantage over a typical year,” he says.

Target MBA Schools

A target school is where your academic credentials fit well with the school’s average range for recently admitted students.

“You look a lot like most admitted students,” Anderson says. “This one depends on an honest evaluation of your profile.”

To compare your stats, Okrah says students can review class profiles on schools’ websites, which share information on industries and companies students worked for, years of work experience, where they are from and their average GPA and GMAT or GRE scores.

“If there are students at the school who work in similar industries and companies and have similar stats, the program might be a perfect target school,” Okrah says.

Edinburgh says a target school is where an applicant’s stats are “in line with GMAT scores within 10 points of the average and GPA within .2.”

Candidates can do some things to improve their profile and affect their mix of target programs. Anderson says applicants who are more than six months away from the application deadline can still improve their resume — for example, by delivering financial literacy workshops in their area.

“Consider creating a course that the organization can use well beyond your participation in it,” Anderson says.

And she says retaking the GMAT can not only boost your score but “signals to MBA programs that you are dedicated and determined.”

Safety MBA Schools

A safety school means your GPA, experience and test scores are higher than average, which makes your chances better.

“A safer school would be one where you plan to get accepted to and hopefully with a large scholarship,” Edinburgh says. “Your (GMAT) numbers may be above the average by 30 to 50 points.”

Okrah says if an applicant is set on a specific tier of schools but has a certain area of weakness, such as a below-average test score, then “selecting safety schools in the next tier can be advantageous.”

Among safety schools, admissions to MBA programs can still be competitive and outcomes unpredictable. Experts say it’s important to apply to a variety of schools and to make sure each one is a good fit.

“The MBA is a significant financial investment and time is a precious commodity in the MBA application process, so I recommend only applying to a safety school you would actually attend,” Okrah says.

Candidates should also show their excitement and passion for the program in their application to a safety school.

“Even with a strong application, there is no guarantee of admission,” Anderson says. “By selecting a mix of schools, including reach, safety and target programs, you will increase your chances of an offer.”

