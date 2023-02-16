RE/MAX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $81.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.8 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $353.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $87 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $335 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMAX

