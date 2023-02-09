RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported profit of $10.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Thursday reported profit of $10.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $70 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK

