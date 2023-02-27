Rayonier Advanced Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Monday reported profit of $4 million…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Monday reported profit of $4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 4 cents per share.

The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $500 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAM

