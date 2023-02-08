Rapid7: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fourth…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $124.7 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $685.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 10 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 81 cents to 88 cents per share.

