Range Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $814.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $997.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.