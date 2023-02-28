RadNet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $934,000 in its…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — RadNet Inc. (RDNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $934,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The operator of medical diagnostic imaging centers posted revenue of $383.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.7 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDNT

