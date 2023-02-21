Questions to Ask Your Oncologist at Your First Cancer Appointment

Knowledge is power. A cancer diagnosis is less daunting than it used to be. Scientific knowledge, treatments and health outcomes…

A cancer diagnosis is less daunting than it used to be. Scientific knowledge, treatments and health outcomes are continually improving for many kinds of cancer. Even so, fear is often the first reaction for anyone who is told, “We’ve found something suspicious.” If that suspicion is confirmed as cancer, the uncertainty about what comes next can be hard to handle.

“People hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’ and no clock can tick fast enough to start getting information,” says Dr. William Nelson, director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. “They need a full raft of information because they’re just going to be scared until they get it.” The following tips can help you navigate this often frightening and complex experience.

Start where you are.

“First and foremost, everybody comes at this with a little bit of a different perspective,” says Dr. David Cohn, a gynecologic oncologist and interim chief executive officer at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus. “There’s a lot of folks who are looking on the web and doing a ton of research. And others basically say, ‘I’m scared of this. Someone told me I had cancer, and here I am.'”

Given those vast differences in starting point, Cohn says that the questions to ask during your appointment “are really dependent upon where someone starts their journey.”

In fact, he often starts with a question of his own: “What do you know about this so far? And what does your physician or provider say that we’re going to do for you?”

Getting that starting point helps him determine how best to relay important information to the patient and involves the patient in their care. Once that’s established, there are some basic questions you should be sure to ask when you first see an oncologist.

What will we cover at this appointment?

Knowing what to expect on your first visit will help ease the nerves. While making the appointment, inquire about these basics: Will a physical exam be involved, or is the focus of this visit on information and discussion?

To get organized, it helps to be told what to bring, such as insurance cards, test results and reports or contact information for your primary care physician and other doctors you’ve seen. The American Society of Clinical Oncology offers a comprehensive list of preparatory questions to ask about your appointment before you even get there.

When you meet your oncologist, take a few minutes to get acquainted, suggests Dr. Lidia Schapira, a professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine and director of cancer survivorship at the Stanford Comprehensive Cancer Institute in California. Just greeting your doctor and starting with an “I” statement — “I’m happy to meet you, and I hope we can work together” — humanizes the conversation and starts building a relationship and partnership, says Schapira.

Can we revisit this information later?

It’s not surprising that patients don’t fully take in all the essential information provided when they meet with their new oncologist. “If I’m overwhelmed during this visit, when can I meet with you so we can discuss or re-discuss things in greater detail?” is a perfectly reasonable request, says Dr. Wui-Jin Koh, chief medical officer for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

“Patients should understand that their questions should not be limited to a single opportunity,” Koh says. Along those lines, patients can also ask if they may record the consultation, he adds. “Most clinicians will say: ‘Absolutely.'”

Dr. Laurie Carr, an oncologist at National Jewish Health in Denver, notes, “There’s always another visit. You don’t have to know everything when you walk out the door the first time, and you don’t have to become an expert in the disease on your first visit.” If other questions come to you after you’ve left the appointment, write them down and bring them to your next meeting. “Keep the conversation going,” Carr says.

What is the goal?

It’s easy to get stuck in the details at your first appointment, especially when a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming.

“The first oncology visit can be complicated because people are anxious, of course,” Carr says, “but the biggest issue here is the separation between the big picture versus the very specific logistical information. I think what often can happen is that patients get caught up in some of the logistical details.”

Those details can include how often do they need to come in for treatment and other scheduling facets of care. In turn, Carr says, patients can lose “sight of the bigger picture. Your first visit is really the time to establish that.”

She says that while you certainly can revisit info later on, when you get into the weeds of treatment, “it’s hard to get back to the first big questions, such as ‘What is the goal of the treatments?’ Because often that’s missed.”

It can be scary to ask your doctor what the aim of treatment is, but establishing that before you make decisions can help you choose the best path. Ask whether the goal is to cure the cancer or whether the disease has already progressed to the point where symptom management or palliation is the aim.

“That makes a huge difference in terms of what side effects you’re willing to put up with and how hard you’re willing to push treatment,” Carr says.

What type of cancer do I have?

Your primary care physician may have given you a tentative cancer diagnosis based on symptoms, screening test results and clinical examination findings. It’s essential to verify the precise type of cancer you have with your oncologist (or find out if there’s still any uncertainty about your diagnosis).

“Many times, patients just don’t know the body part from (where) the cancer originated, and I think that’s a really important first step: to make sure that there’s an understanding about what type of cancer it is that you’re dealing with,” Cohn says. Knowing the kind of cancer you have will influence every decision that comes after.

Once your diagnosis is clear, the next step is learning about the stage of your cancer. “The jargon terms for us are the ‘stage’ and ‘grade’ of the cancer,” Nelson says. Depending on how your cancer is classified, the discussion moves to how that impacts your treatment options.

It’s also important that patients know which subtype of cancer they have. “For instance, if they were told they had bowel cancer: ‘Well, what kind of bowel cancer?'” Koh says. “Or if they have lung cancer: ‘Is it a specific subtype of lung cancer?’ We know there are many kinds.”

Can you write that down?

Carr recommends asking your oncologist to write down key terms they’re sharing with you, such as the specific type of cancer you have, stage and grade. She says she does this to purposefully slow herself down as she’s meeting with a new patient.

“For the oncologist, this is not the first visit, right?” she notes. But for you, it is.

Carr says even though she might be thinking three steps ahead on treating your cancer, she tries to stay mindful of not leaving patients behind in the rush to share all the information. Asking your oncologist to slow down, repeat what they said or write it down are all good strategies to make sure you’re taking in as much information as you can. Bringing a loved one along to the meeting — or having them join by speakerphone — and encouraging them to take notes can also help, as two sets of ears can catch more details than you alone, especially when you’re anxious.

Can I see it?

Carr also likes to show her patients their scan so they can actually see what the doctor sees.

“Not every doctor is set up in the exam room to be able to show you a PET scan or a CT scan, but because you’re talking about this scan, I’ll ask if the patient wants to see it. Some don’t, but a lot of them do,” she explains.

She says being able to point to specific spots on the image helps the patient understand exactly where the tumor is, which may help them visualize how treatment will target it.

What is the standard treatment for my condition?

Cancer treatment choices may include monitoring or observation, surgery, traditional chemotherapy, targeted medications, radiation or immunotherapy as standalone or combination treatments. Clinical pathways and physician guidelines include treatment recommendations for most types of cancer based on disease stage and other factors. However, each patient’s diagnosis is unique, so a standard treatment option may not exist. Making decisions with your physician and having a treatment plan in place can help restore your sense of control.

Whether you also want to do an independent, online information search is entirely up to you. “I had two patients yesterday who literally came in with folders of research articles that they had studied,” Schapira says. “It was their first meeting with me, and we were sort of interviewing each other.”

However, seeing the effort they had put into gathering all that information let her know how to approach their needs. “I just said, ‘All right, ask me questions.'” In contrast, she adds, other patients who don’t desire as much information might simply say, “I want you to give me a recommendation.”

Why do you recommend this treatment?

Does your oncologist expect this particular treatment to shrink your tumor, cure your cancer or put it into remission? “How could I benefit from this treatment?” is another way to ask.

You also need to know about the different variations on a specific therapy. Surgeons may take different approaches; some cancer centers, for instance, offer robotic surgeries, while others do not. “In some cases, it’s possible to do less surgery and accomplish the same thing, thus preserving organ function or (allowing) the ability to preserve or improve body image,” Schapira says.

Do I need additional tests?

Your oncology team pinpoints your cancer diagnosis and specific tumor type.

“Especially in this day and age — when so many treatments are guided by biomarkers (specific molecules produced in the body of someone with cancer) — when patients are told their stage or diagnosis, an important question would be: ‘Do I need additional tests?'” Koh says. “Or: ‘Have all appropriate tests and biomarker genomic information been obtained to guide my treatment?'”

With breast cancer, for instance, when biomarkers for estrogen, progesterone or HER2 receptors are expressed, treatment decisions are affected. “We used to treat all lung cancers in the same way, more or less,” Koh adds. “Now, lung cancers can be divided into 20 or 30 types of cancer depending on the molecular alteration.”

However, “recent studies have shown that only about 70% of patients get biomarker testing,” Koh notes. “So, patients should be their own advocates and say: ‘What additional testing has been done? Has all the appropriate biomarker and genomic information been obtained?’ That would serve as a confirmation, if not a reminder, to the clinician team.”

Carr also recommends asking whether you need any additional imaging tests, such as a brain MRI, to determine whether the cancer has spread. “I think it’s important for patients to know: ‘What is it that has to be done before I can start my treatment? And what can I do as we get going?'”

Those steps can include, for instance, visiting with a genetic counselor or a nutritionist in the first month. “Sometimes you have 10 things you’re supposed to take care of, so I think prioritizing which of these to do first can help,” Carr says.

What are potential treatment hazards and side effects?

When deciding on any cancer treatment, you need to know about potential downsides. That includes common side effects that you can likely expect as well as rare but more serious complications, Nelson says.

Cancer side effects may be temporary or short term, such as nausea and vomiting with chemotherapy, or linger indefinitely, like chemo fog or “chemo brain,” which refers to thinking or memory problems during or after treatment. Other side effects can be life-threatening, such as infections, or long term, like nerve damage. Extensive surgery to remove cancerous growths may affect your appearance or certain bodily functions.

Dr. Yung Lyou, a hematology-oncology specialist at the Crosson Cancer Institute at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in California, says that “some treatments may make patients feel weak and dizzy, so it may be best to have a family member or friend drive them.” So, you should also ask whether you’ll need someone to take you to and from treatment sessions.

Who are my cancer team members?

Cancer care is rarely handled by an individual physician anymore. Typically, the multidisciplinary team includes a variety of clinicians with expertise in different care facets. Key members usually consist of a medical oncologist, surgeon, radiation oncologist, pathologist and oncology nurses at a minimum, Koh says. Nutrition specialists and clinical social workers might also be part of the team for a given patient.

With that village of cancer care providers, a related question becomes: “Who is the quarterback of my care?” Among the variety of team members you see, it helps to know who the point person is — the one you can call anytime you have a question. Even if you don’t ever need to call, Koh says, “there’s the reassurance of having a contact person, a central coordinator of care.”

What’s the best way for me to get in touch with you if I have questions?

This is often a pain point, Lyou says. To address this, Providence St. Jude, along with many other hospitals, has a cancer care navigator program. In these programs, “an RN is designated as the patient’s go-to person to help answer any questions regarding logistics, care coordination or, if needed, directly contact the doctor for urgent medical issues,” Lyou explains.

He adds that it’s important “to have a way for prompt and responsive communication with the oncology office, as there will be many situations that arise which could have never been predicted and will need adjustment in future treatment plans.”

What other doctors do I need to see?

While treatment for cancer typically takes center stage, if you have other health conditions, those also need to continue being treated, Lyou says. For example, “the patient’s primary care issues, such as hypertension or high cholesterol, should continue to be treated,” he explains. “Therefore, it makes sense to direct medication refills toward the primary care provider or relevant specialist that was managing the non-cancer problem.”

He adds that “patients often get confused and ask the oncologist to urgently refill medications that were being managed by the primary care physician or other specialists.” However, you should contact the prescribing doctor for any and all other medications you’re taking.

It’s also important to bring a complete list of all medications you’re taking, says Dr. Gary Zhao, chief of hematology/medical oncology with Sobrato Cancer Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in California. “Cancer drugs may interact with other drugs, which can either increase side effects of cancer drugs or decrease effectiveness of cancer drugs. (A) current medication list will help your oncologist choose the right cancer drugs for you.”

What types of nutritional and lifestyle support can I receive?

It might not be an immediate concern, but one question is often pertinent for patients with cancer: “What kind of nutritional counseling or advice can I get?”

“Appetite changes and weight issues are very common during cancer treatment,” Koh says. “Not just weight loss — also weight gain.”

Chemotherapy, surgery and sometimes cancer itself can affect a person’s ability to eat. Medical nutrition therapy with input from a registered dietitian nutritionist who has oncology expertise can be critical.

Cohn adds that you should discuss with your doctor any other medications you’re taking and all dietary supplements or vitamins you take regularly as well. “It’s really critically important to be honest about medications or supplements that you’re taking, because there can certainly be differences in drug interactions with chemotherapy treatments,” he says.

While some patients might feel shy to share when they’re taking certain supplements or using complementary medical options or illicit drugs, the doctor is not there to judge you — their aim is to treat your cancer.

Also, ask about support for lifestyle changes, such as smoking cessation, that can improve treatment outcomes. “A doctor should always ask patients: ‘Do you smoke?’ and ‘How can we help you quit smoking?'” Koh says. However, if the doctor doesn’t ask, patients should bring it up, he says, because smoking reduces the effectiveness of treatment for many cancers.

Will I be able to have biological children?

Some cancer treatments can impair your ability to have children, so it’s important to discuss fertility preservation upfront if you’re interested in having kids. In the growing field of oncofertility, specialists work with cancer patients and survivors to maximize their reproductive potential.

“Those are sometimes difficult conversations to have,” Cohn says, “but it’s just critically important for patients to have an understanding about what the long-term and short-term implications are of treatments, including sexual and reproductive health.”

During the often narrow window of opportunity before cancer treatment begins, you should have a chance to consider fertility preservation options. Egg or embryo freezing or sperm banking, for example, are among the techniques that reproductive specialists use. Radiation oncologists can shield pelvic and genital regions during radiation therapy.

Do I need to start treatment right away?

Not every type of cancer requires immediate — or any — treatment. Watching and waiting could be a reasonable choice with a slow-growing cancer that’s unlikely to affect your daily life or survival chances. For instance, prostate cancer is a condition for which your doctor may recommend active surveillance or close observation to monitor the spread of the disease.

Your doctor will discuss these options based on whether your cancer is causing symptoms, how fast or slowly it’s expected to grow and its size and location. With active surveillance, patients may undergo periodic blood tests to measure prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, along with other tests, such as digital rectal exams, imaging scans or prostate biopsies, to make sure cancer is staying well under control.

Some cancers definitely require timely treatment, of course. “We have generally said that delay is not good, but with a big caveat,” Koh says. “It is almost always better — unless there is a true emergency — to wait until all information is available.” For instance, he says, for someone with lung cancer, waiting a few days or weeks is more realistic for biomarker testing results that allow them to start with the most appropriate targeted therapy.

Are clinical trials available?

With some types of cancer, you might benefit from participating in a clinical trial for a specific type of treatment. Participating in research can position you to receive promising, state-of-the-art therapy. Along those lines, Schapira suggests, you also could ask: “Are there any drugs in the pipelines that might change my treatment in the near future?”

Cohn also recommends asking: “Are there any additional treatments that are currently experimental that we should consider?”

What is my prognosis?

Getting cold, hard statistics — like average survival rates for a specific cancer diagnosis — isn’t necessarily right for everyone. However, you deserve to understand these figures if you’re interested. When you ask, your oncologist can put general outcome numbers into better perspective.

Patients should realize that median survival rates are simply estimates of how long half of people with a certain type, stage and grade of cancer will live, Nelson says. “There are people who don’t live that long,” he says. “There are people who live longer.”

For advanced cancers with wide ranges in survival outcomes, there’s a distinction to be made in what people can expect and what they can hope for, Nelson says. Hoping that you’re one of those who will live longer is not a false hope, he adds — it’s a real hope.

Should I get a second opinion?

If you don’t have local access to a specialty cancer center or academic medical center, you may still be able to benefit from that level of expertise through a one-time consultation. Your doctor may even have a suggestion of where to refer you for another opinion.

“In those situations, sometimes, it’s advisable to get a second opinion at a center of excellence — a place where people are really devoting their lives to study that disease and they’re conducting research,” Schapira says. “In many cases, what (patients) hear just confirms that the treatment could be delivered in the community, and then it’s best for everybody.”

What is your experience?

Just because you’re meeting with a specific oncologist doesn’t necessarily mean that person has to treat you. You can and should get a second opinion, and it’s OK to ask the doctor about their experience with treating your particular type of cancer.

When meeting with a patient for the first time, Cohn says that his goal is to make sure that patients are able to have all the information that is available. That way, they can “make the right decision for themselves. I really believe that no question is off-limits, especially the ones about the experience of the hospital and the provider. I think those are really key.”

Could an outside pathologist review my slides?

Two heads can be better than one when reviewing tumor biopsy samples. “Do you think it would be valuable to have my pathology slide reviewed at a significant treatment center?” is a reasonable question to ask, according to Nelson. “It’s never wrong to ask that question, and it’s easy enough to do,” he says.

Having that second evaluation could make a real difference. The Kimmel Center, for instance, is a referral center for pancreatic cancer. When looking at data on these patients, Nelson says that “as much as 24% or 25% of the time or more, we were changing the stage, grade or diagnosis itself.”

What causes these disparities? “We have several pathologists who don’t do anything but look at pancreatic cancers,” he explains. That singular focus simply isn’t feasible in most medical settings.

Can I get copies of my medical record and pathology reports?

Today, most cancer centers have online patient portals to allow patients to access all their medical records online, Koh notes. However, some information might not be as readily available, such as a patient’s most recent pathology report or CT scan image. This is important information to have on hand, particularly if you’re seeking an outside second opinion.

It also can be helpful for patients to have their pathology reports and treatment recommendations clearly outlined so they can review these on their own time, he says.

How might this cancer impact my family?

“A question that patients might sometimes forget to ask is: ‘Does this cancer have hereditary implications, and how might it impact my family?'” Koh says. “We know that a substantial minority of cancers have genes that impact children, particularly.”

Breast cancer, endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer are among the cancers with strong hereditary links. For example, having a BRCA gene mutation increases the risk of having breast and ovarian cancer as well as certain other cancer types. Close relatives, such as siblings and children, may need to be informed and tested for cancers known to have a genetic component.

What will my treatment cost?

Cancer treatment can be extremely expensive. The financial toll of cancer therapy is a key consideration and should be part of the conversation you have with your provider, Cohn says.

To avoid unpleasant financial surprises, ask about costs ranging from office visit copays to whether insurance covers your treatment and if preapproval is required. You can start with your doctor or speak with nurses, social workers and patient navigators. ASCO provides more details on cost-related questions and concerns.

Should I take time off work?

Some cancer treatments can be very hard on the body, and you might feel really lousy. Lyou recommends asking whether you or a caregiver should be prepared to take time off from work around treatments.

“When someone gets diagnosed with cancer, their regular bills, such as rent, utilities and groceries, will still need to be covered,” he says. “If you are unable to work due to your cancer or related medical treatments, then state disability or insurance will be needed to supplement the drop in income. It can take up to a few months before patients receive their disability or insurance checks to replace the lost income, which can be financially difficult for many patients. Therefore, I tell patients on the first day to start the process early to avoid potential financial hardships that can add unnecessary stress to an already difficult situation.”

Asking how long treatment will last also can help you gain a better understanding of what to expect in terms of taking time off, Zhao adds.

Will I be hospitalized?

One practical question involves whether you’ll be treated as an inpatient or an outpatient.

“If part of your treatment plan involves a complex procedure like high-dose chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant, it’s possible that you will be hospitalized or can expect to be hospitalized for many weeks,” Schapira says. “On the other hand, if you’re being treated for breast cancer, it’s very unlikely that you’ll be hospitalized these days or, if so, perhaps for (only) one night after your surgery, unless you have a very complicated procedure.”

Are patient navigation services available?

Receiving care in a major cancer hospital system is a challenge. Even getting from point A to point B can be confusing: Where is radiology oncology located? Why is the outpatient chemotherapy clinic on the other side of the campus? How do I find the genetic counselor’s office?

But what’s far more daunting is negotiating all the decisions involved in your treatment. You also can be overwhelmed with the barrage of testing, appointments and consultations to be scheduled and coordinated in a short period of time.

That’s why most cancer centers have clinical navigators on staff to help guide you through the process and serve as your personal compass through the uncharted territory of cancer care. Patient navigation can start with your initial diagnosis, persist throughout treatment and then move on to survivorship.

“Given the complexity of cancer care these days, it’s worthwhile asking upfront to see what kind of social work or patient navigation systems there might be,” Koh says.

How much help do you anticipate I will need at home?

During treatment and recovery, you may experience issues with fatigue and mobility. You could need help with transportation to medical appointments or caregiver support as you cope with side effects. It’s helpful to consider these issues in advance rather than in the midst of your treatment course.

How will treatment affect my life?

With cancer therapy, the best-case scenario is that you resume your regular family and social life and get back to full physical activity as soon as possible. In some cases, that might not happen for a while.

Similarly, while some patients can work throughout much if not all of their treatment, others need to take significant time off to undergo therapy and recuperate. If that could be the situation for you, consider asking your human resources specialist about the Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA.

“Can I continue to work?” is a pertinent question, Koh says. “And if so: ‘How should I continue to work? What kind of accommodations might be needed?’ Many workplaces are now recognizing that it is important to give special accommodations to cancer patients.”

Do you offer evidence-based, guideline-driven care?

Several oncology-related medical organizations develop and continue to refine treatment guidelines and best practices based on evidence gleaned from extensive clinical research and patient outcomes data.

“Is my treatment following well-vetted, professional guidelines?” is worth asking, Koh says. “And if not: ‘Why?'” Established organizations that release such guidelines include ASCO, the American Society for Radiation Oncology and NCCN.

Patient Resources

Any patient has direct access to resources and information from NCCN and other trustworthy cancer organizations. Among other tips, they suggest in-depth questions to ask providers specific to your individual situation:

— American Cancer Society.

— National Cancer Institute.

— National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

