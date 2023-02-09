Qualys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.3…

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $130.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $489.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to 97 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $130.2 million to $131 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $553 million to $557 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS

