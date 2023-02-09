Pros Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $82.2 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Pros Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70.4 million to $71.4 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $68.1 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $293 million to $296 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO

