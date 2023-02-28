Privia Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.8…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.8 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $364.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.6 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.

