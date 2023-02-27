Live Radio
Primoris Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 6:45 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Monday reported earnings of $41.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

