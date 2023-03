KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden leaves Kyiv, Ukraine, after more than 5-hour visit pledging support: ‘The world stands…

Listen now to WTOP News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden leaves Kyiv, Ukraine, after more than 5-hour visit pledging support: ‘The world stands with you.’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.