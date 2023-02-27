CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 708¼ 710 691¼ 693¾ —14½ May 721¾ 724 705¾ 708¼ —13½ Jul 730 731½ 714 716½ —12¾ Sep 739¾ 741¼ 724½ 727½ —11¼ Dec 754¼ 755¾ 740 743 —10½ Mar 764¼ 765¼ 750½ 753¾ —9½ May 762¼ 762¼ 753 755½ —8 Jul 744¼ 744¼ 735¼ 735½ —7¾ Est. sales 117,486. Fri.’s sales 160,784 Fri.’s open int 334,062 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 650¾ 654 642¼ 643 —7 May 650¼ 652¼ 643 644 —5¼ Jul 639½ 642 632¾ 634 —4¾ Sep 590¾ 593 589 590¼ — ½ Dec 576 579 575 576¼ Mar 584¼ 587 583½ 584½ May 589 591½ 588¾ 589¾ +½ Jul 591 593½ 590½ 591 — ¼ Sep 562¾ 563 561¼ 561¼ Dec 549½ 551¾ 548¾ 549¼ — ½ Dec 505¾ 505¾ 505 505½ — ¼ Dec 484½ 484½ 484½ 484½ — ¼ Est. sales 396,182. Fri.’s sales 579,833 Fri.’s open int 1,260,862 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 380 384½ 355 360 —19 May 346½ 346¾ 342¼ 345 — ½ Jul 345½ 346 345½ 346 — ¼ Sep 352¼ 354 349½ 353 +3½ Dec 357 362 357 362 +6 Est. sales 589. Fri.’s sales 614 Fri.’s open int 4,028, up 48 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1529½ 1533½ 1515¼ 1517½ —11½ May 1519¾ 1524¾ 1508¼ 1511¾ —7½ Jul 1508½ 1512¾ 1497¼ 1500¾ —7¾ Aug 1476 1478¼ 1465½ 1469 —7½ Sep 1406½ 1407¼ 1398½ 1401½ —4½ Nov 1374 1375 1367 1371 —3 Jan 1377½ 1379¾ 1373 1377 —2 Mar 1368½ 1368¾ 1364 1368½ —1½ May 1364¼ 1365¼ 1361 1365¼ —1¾ Jul 1363 1363 1361¾ 1361¾ —6 Nov 1294 1297¼ 1292 1297 —1 Jan 1295 1295 1295 1295 —3¾ Est. sales 211,279. Fri.’s sales 289,954 Fri.’s open int 683,263

