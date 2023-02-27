CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|708¼
|710
|691¼
|693¾
|—14½
|May
|721¾
|724
|705¾
|708¼
|—13½
|Jul
|730
|731½
|714
|716½
|—12¾
|Sep
|739¾
|741¼
|724½
|727½
|—11¼
|Dec
|754¼
|755¾
|740
|743
|—10½
|Mar
|764¼
|765¼
|750½
|753¾
|—9½
|May
|762¼
|762¼
|753
|755½
|—8
|Jul
|744¼
|744¼
|735¼
|735½
|—7¾
|Est. sales 117,486.
|Fri.’s sales 160,784
|Fri.’s open int 334,062
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|650¾
|654
|642¼
|643
|—7
|May
|650¼
|652¼
|643
|644
|—5¼
|Jul
|639½
|642
|632¾
|634
|—4¾
|Sep
|590¾
|593
|589
|590¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|576
|579
|575
|576¼
|Mar
|584¼
|587
|583½
|584½
|May
|589
|591½
|588¾
|589¾
|+½
|Jul
|591
|593½
|590½
|591
|—
|¼
|Sep
|562¾
|563
|561¼
|561¼
|Dec
|549½
|551¾
|548¾
|549¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|505¾
|505¾
|505
|505½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|484½
|484½
|484½
|484½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 396,182.
|Fri.’s sales 579,833
|Fri.’s open int 1,260,862
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380
|384½
|355
|360
|—19
|May
|346½
|346¾
|342¼
|345
|—
|½
|Jul
|345½
|346
|345½
|346
|—
|¼
|Sep
|352¼
|354
|349½
|353
|+3½
|Dec
|357
|362
|357
|362
|+6
|Est. sales 589.
|Fri.’s sales 614
|Fri.’s open int 4,028,
|up 48
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1529½
|1533½
|1515¼
|1517½
|—11½
|May
|1519¾
|1524¾
|1508¼
|1511¾
|—7½
|Jul
|1508½
|1512¾
|1497¼
|1500¾
|—7¾
|Aug
|1476
|1478¼
|1465½
|1469
|—7½
|Sep
|1406½
|1407¼
|1398½
|1401½
|—4½
|Nov
|1374
|1375
|1367
|1371
|—3
|Jan
|1377½
|1379¾
|1373
|1377
|—2
|Mar
|1368½
|1368¾
|1364
|1368½
|—1½
|May
|1364¼
|1365¼
|1361
|1365¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|1363
|1363
|1361¾
|1361¾
|—6
|Nov
|1294
|1297¼
|1292
|1297
|—1
|Jan
|1295
|1295
|1295
|1295
|—3¾
|Est. sales 211,279.
|Fri.’s sales 289,954
|Fri.’s open int 683,263
