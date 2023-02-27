Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 708¼ 710 691¼ 693¾ —14½
May 721¾ 724 705¾ 708¼ —13½
Jul 730 731½ 714 716½ —12¾
Sep 739¾ 741¼ 724½ 727½ —11¼
Dec 754¼ 755¾ 740 743 —10½
Mar 764¼ 765¼ 750½ 753¾ —9½
May 762¼ 762¼ 753 755½ —8
Jul 744¼ 744¼ 735¼ 735½ —7¾
Est. sales 117,486. Fri.’s sales 160,784
Fri.’s open int 334,062
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 650¾ 654 642¼ 643 —7
May 650¼ 652¼ 643 644 —5¼
Jul 639½ 642 632¾ 634 —4¾
Sep 590¾ 593 589 590¼ ½
Dec 576 579 575 576¼
Mar 584¼ 587 583½ 584½
May 589 591½ 588¾ 589¾
Jul 591 593½ 590½ 591 ¼
Sep 562¾ 563 561¼ 561¼
Dec 549½ 551¾ 548¾ 549¼ ½
Dec 505¾ 505¾ 505 505½ ¼
Dec 484½ 484½ 484½ 484½ ¼
Est. sales 396,182. Fri.’s sales 579,833
Fri.’s open int 1,260,862
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 380 384½ 355 360 —19
May 346½ 346¾ 342¼ 345 ½
Jul 345½ 346 345½ 346 ¼
Sep 352¼ 354 349½ 353 +3½
Dec 357 362 357 362 +6
Est. sales 589. Fri.’s sales 614
Fri.’s open int 4,028, up 48
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1529½ 1533½ 1515¼ 1517½ —11½
May 1519¾ 1524¾ 1508¼ 1511¾ —7½
Jul 1508½ 1512¾ 1497¼ 1500¾ —7¾
Aug 1476 1478¼ 1465½ 1469 —7½
Sep 1406½ 1407¼ 1398½ 1401½ —4½
Nov 1374 1375 1367 1371 —3
Jan 1377½ 1379¾ 1373 1377 —2
Mar 1368½ 1368¾ 1364 1368½ —1½
May 1364¼ 1365¼ 1361 1365¼ —1¾
Jul 1363 1363 1361¾ 1361¾ —6
Nov 1294 1297¼ 1292 1297 —1
Jan 1295 1295 1295 1295 —3¾
Est. sales 211,279. Fri.’s sales 289,954
Fri.’s open int 683,263

