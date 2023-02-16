CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|767½
|771½
|762¼
|764½
|—4¾
|May
|778½
|782¾
|773¼
|776¼
|—4
|Jul
|782¾
|787¼
|778
|780½
|—4¾
|Sep
|791
|796
|787
|789½
|—4¾
|Dec
|805¼
|809¾
|801¼
|803¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|812½
|815½
|809¾
|812½
|—3¾
|May
|810
|812½
|809¾
|812½
|—3
|Est. sales 73,383.
|Wed.’s sales 142,460
|Wed.’s open int 369,351
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|676½
|677¼
|673¼
|675¾
|—
|½
|May
|674¼
|674¾
|671¾
|674½
|+½
|Jul
|663½
|663¾
|660½
|663½
|+¼
|Sep
|610
|610½
|607¾
|608
|—2¼
|Dec
|595
|595½
|593¼
|593¾
|—1½
|Mar
|602
|602¼
|600½
|600½
|—1¾
|May
|605¾
|606¼
|604
|604½
|—1½
|Jul
|604¾
|604¾
|604
|604½
|—1¼
|Dec
|554
|555½
|553½
|554¾
|+¼
|Mar
|559¾
|561½
|559¼
|561½
|+1¼
|Dec
|505
|505
|505
|505
|—1½
|Est. sales 253,079.
|Wed.’s sales 249,612
|Wed.’s open int 1,369,023
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|356½
|363¾
|348¼
|363½
|+6½
|May
|352¾
|355½
|342¼
|351
|—1¾
|Jul
|355
|355
|346
|354½
|—1¼
|Sep
|360¾
|360¾
|351
|351¾
|—6
|Dec
|357½
|365
|356
|365
|+5½
|Est. sales 1,212.
|Wed.’s sales 718
|Wed.’s open int 3,393,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1525¼
|1532¼
|1520½
|1526½
|+¾
|May
|1518½
|1526
|1513¾
|1521¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1509½
|1517¼
|1504¾
|1512¾
|+2¼
|Aug
|1475½
|1483½
|1471¾
|1479
|+3½
|Sep
|1404
|1417¼
|1402½
|1410¾
|+3¼
|Nov
|1372
|1386¼
|1370
|1382
|+7
|Jan
|1376¼
|1390¼
|1374
|1386¼
|+6½
|Mar
|1364
|1377¼
|1363
|1374¼
|+5¾
|May
|1358½
|1369½
|1358
|1368
|+4½
|Jul
|1357½
|1368½
|1357½
|1367
|+4¼
|Nov
|1292½
|1303
|1292½
|1300
|+4
|Nov
|1215
|1215
|1214
|1214
|+1½
|Est. sales 232,578.
|Wed.’s sales 281,701
|Wed.’s open int 735,403
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.