CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 767½ 771½ 762¼ 764½ —4¾ May 778½ 782¾ 773¼ 776¼ —4 Jul 782¾ 787¼ 778 780½ —4¾ Sep 791 796 787 789½ —4¾ Dec 805¼ 809¾ 801¼ 803¾ —4¼ Mar 812½ 815½ 809¾ 812½ —3¾ May 810 812½ 809¾ 812½ —3 Est. sales 73,383. Wed.’s sales 142,460 Wed.’s open int 369,351 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 676½ 677¼ 673¼ 675¾ — ½ May 674¼ 674¾ 671¾ 674½ +½ Jul 663½ 663¾ 660½ 663½ +¼ Sep 610 610½ 607¾ 608 —2¼ Dec 595 595½ 593¼ 593¾ —1½ Mar 602 602¼ 600½ 600½ —1¾ May 605¾ 606¼ 604 604½ —1½ Jul 604¾ 604¾ 604 604½ —1¼ Dec 554 555½ 553½ 554¾ +¼ Mar 559¾ 561½ 559¼ 561½ +1¼ Dec 505 505 505 505 —1½ Est. sales 253,079. Wed.’s sales 249,612 Wed.’s open int 1,369,023 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 356½ 363¾ 348¼ 363½ +6½ May 352¾ 355½ 342¼ 351 —1¾ Jul 355 355 346 354½ —1¼ Sep 360¾ 360¾ 351 351¾ —6 Dec 357½ 365 356 365 +5½ Est. sales 1,212. Wed.’s sales 718 Wed.’s open int 3,393, up 35 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1525¼ 1532¼ 1520½ 1526½ +¾ May 1518½ 1526 1513¾ 1521¼ +1¾ Jul 1509½ 1517¼ 1504¾ 1512¾ +2¼ Aug 1475½ 1483½ 1471¾ 1479 +3½ Sep 1404 1417¼ 1402½ 1410¾ +3¼ Nov 1372 1386¼ 1370 1382 +7 Jan 1376¼ 1390¼ 1374 1386¼ +6½ Mar 1364 1377¼ 1363 1374¼ +5¾ May 1358½ 1369½ 1358 1368 +4½ Jul 1357½ 1368½ 1357½ 1367 +4¼ Nov 1292½ 1303 1292½ 1300 +4 Nov 1215 1215 1214 1214 +1½ Est. sales 232,578. Wed.’s sales 281,701 Wed.’s open int 735,403

