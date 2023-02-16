Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

February 16, 2023, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 767½ 771½ 762¼ 764½ —4¾
May 778½ 782¾ 773¼ 776¼ —4
Jul 782¾ 787¼ 778 780½ —4¾
Sep 791 796 787 789½ —4¾
Dec 805¼ 809¾ 801¼ 803¾ —4¼
Mar 812½ 815½ 809¾ 812½ —3¾
May 810 812½ 809¾ 812½ —3
Est. sales 73,383. Wed.’s sales 142,460
Wed.’s open int 369,351
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 676½ 677¼ 673¼ 675¾ ½
May 674¼ 674¾ 671¾ 674½
Jul 663½ 663¾ 660½ 663½
Sep 610 610½ 607¾ 608 —2¼
Dec 595 595½ 593¼ 593¾ —1½
Mar 602 602¼ 600½ 600½ —1¾
May 605¾ 606¼ 604 604½ —1½
Jul 604¾ 604¾ 604 604½ —1¼
Dec 554 555½ 553½ 554¾
Mar 559¾ 561½ 559¼ 561½ +1¼
Dec 505 505 505 505 —1½
Est. sales 253,079. Wed.’s sales 249,612
Wed.’s open int 1,369,023
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 356½ 363¾ 348¼ 363½ +6½
May 352¾ 355½ 342¼ 351 —1¾
Jul 355 355 346 354½ —1¼
Sep 360¾ 360¾ 351 351¾ —6
Dec 357½ 365 356 365 +5½
Est. sales 1,212. Wed.’s sales 718
Wed.’s open int 3,393, up 35
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1525¼ 1532¼ 1520½ 1526½
May 1518½ 1526 1513¾ 1521¼ +1¾
Jul 1509½ 1517¼ 1504¾ 1512¾ +2¼
Aug 1475½ 1483½ 1471¾ 1479 +3½
Sep 1404 1417¼ 1402½ 1410¾ +3¼
Nov 1372 1386¼ 1370 1382 +7
Jan 1376¼ 1390¼ 1374 1386¼ +6½
Mar 1364 1377¼ 1363 1374¼ +5¾
May 1358½ 1369½ 1358 1368 +4½
Jul 1357½ 1368½ 1357½ 1367 +4¼
Nov 1292½ 1303 1292½ 1300 +4
Nov 1215 1215 1214 1214 +1½
Est. sales 232,578. Wed.’s sales 281,701
Wed.’s open int 735,403

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up