CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 764¾ 770½ 756¼ 758 —6¾ May 775 780 767 768½ —6½ Jul 779½ 784½ 772¼ 773½ —6¼ Sep 785¼ 792¼ 781¾ 782¼ —6¼ Dec 801½ 805¼ 794½ 796¼ —5¼ Mar 809 812¾ 803½ 804½ —5½ Jul 789 790¼ 789 790¼ — ¾ Est. sales 113,503. Wed.’s sales 177,089 Wed.’s open int 362,431, up 4,269 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 678¼ 681 671¼ 672½ —6 May 675¾ 678¼ 669¾ 670¾ —5½ Jul 665 666¾ 659½ 660¼ —5 Sep 610 610½ 605¼ 605½ —4¾ Dec 595½ 596 591¾ 592 —3½ Mar 602¼ 602½ 599 599½ —3 May 604¾ 605½ 602¾ 603½ —2¼ Jul 604¼ 604¼ 601¾ 603 —2 Sep 562¼ 562¾ 562 562¾ —1 Dec 550½ 552 550¼ 551¾ — ½ Mar 559¼ 559¼ 559¼ 559¼ +1½ Dec 502½ 502½ 502½ 502½ —1¼ Est. sales 349,670. Wed.’s sales 461,262 Wed.’s open int 1,320,322, up 893 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 383 388½ 378¼ 378¼ —8¼ May 375 381¼ 369¾ 371 —7¼ Jul 370¼ 373¼ 370¼ 372 —4¾ Sep 375 375¼ 375 375¼ —3 Dec 375¼ 378½ 375 375 —4¼ Est. sales 649. Wed.’s sales 401 Wed.’s open int 3,376, up 79 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1518½ 1533¾ 1512 1521 +1¼ May 1511¾ 1526 1505¼ 1512¾ —1 Jul 1504½ 1516 1496¾ 1503½ —2½ Aug 1466 1475 1458¾ 1463¼ —5 Sep 1398 1405¾ 1391¼ 1394½ —5¾ Nov 1369¼ 1376 1361½ 1363¾ —7 Jan 1374¼ 1380 1366 1368¾ —6¼ Mar 1366¼ 1369 1357 1359 —6 May 1359¾ 1359¾ 1352 1355 —4¾ Jul 1362¼ 1362¼ 1356¼ 1356¼ —3 Nov 1298¼ 1298¾ 1288½ 1291 —4¾ Nov 1224 1224 1220 1220 —8½ Est. sales 301,141. Wed.’s sales 365,577 Wed.’s open int 719,306, up 1,622

