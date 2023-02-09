Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 764¾ 770½ 756¼ 758 —6¾
May 775 780 767 768½ —6½
Jul 779½ 784½ 772¼ 773½ —6¼
Sep 785¼ 792¼ 781¾ 782¼ —6¼
Dec 801½ 805¼ 794½ 796¼ —5¼
Mar 809 812¾ 803½ 804½ —5½
Jul 789 790¼ 789 790¼ ¾
Est. sales 113,503. Wed.’s sales 177,089
Wed.’s open int 362,431, up 4,269
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 678¼ 681 671¼ 672½ —6
May 675¾ 678¼ 669¾ 670¾ —5½
Jul 665 666¾ 659½ 660¼ —5
Sep 610 610½ 605¼ 605½ —4¾
Dec 595½ 596 591¾ 592 —3½
Mar 602¼ 602½ 599 599½ —3
May 604¾ 605½ 602¾ 603½ —2¼
Jul 604¼ 604¼ 601¾ 603 —2
Sep 562¼ 562¾ 562 562¾ —1
Dec 550½ 552 550¼ 551¾ ½
Mar 559¼ 559¼ 559¼ 559¼ +1½
Dec 502½ 502½ 502½ 502½ —1¼
Est. sales 349,670. Wed.’s sales 461,262
Wed.’s open int 1,320,322, up 893
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 383 388½ 378¼ 378¼ —8¼
May 375 381¼ 369¾ 371 —7¼
Jul 370¼ 373¼ 370¼ 372 —4¾
Sep 375 375¼ 375 375¼ —3
Dec 375¼ 378½ 375 375 —4¼
Est. sales 649. Wed.’s sales 401
Wed.’s open int 3,376, up 79
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1518½ 1533¾ 1512 1521 +1¼
May 1511¾ 1526 1505¼ 1512¾ —1
Jul 1504½ 1516 1496¾ 1503½ —2½
Aug 1466 1475 1458¾ 1463¼ —5
Sep 1398 1405¾ 1391¼ 1394½ —5¾
Nov 1369¼ 1376 1361½ 1363¾ —7
Jan 1374¼ 1380 1366 1368¾ —6¼
Mar 1366¼ 1369 1357 1359 —6
May 1359¾ 1359¾ 1352 1355 —4¾
Jul 1362¼ 1362¼ 1356¼ 1356¼ —3
Nov 1298¼ 1298¾ 1288½ 1291 —4¾
Nov 1224 1224 1220 1220 —8½
Est. sales 301,141. Wed.’s sales 365,577
Wed.’s open int 719,306, up 1,622

