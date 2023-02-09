CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|764¾
|770½
|756¼
|758
|—6¾
|May
|775
|780
|767
|768½
|—6½
|Jul
|779½
|784½
|772¼
|773½
|—6¼
|Sep
|785¼
|792¼
|781¾
|782¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|801½
|805¼
|794½
|796¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|809
|812¾
|803½
|804½
|—5½
|Jul
|789
|790¼
|789
|790¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 113,503.
|Wed.’s sales 177,089
|Wed.’s open int 362,431,
|up 4,269
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|678¼
|681
|671¼
|672½
|—6
|May
|675¾
|678¼
|669¾
|670¾
|—5½
|Jul
|665
|666¾
|659½
|660¼
|—5
|Sep
|610
|610½
|605¼
|605½
|—4¾
|Dec
|595½
|596
|591¾
|592
|—3½
|Mar
|602¼
|602½
|599
|599½
|—3
|May
|604¾
|605½
|602¾
|603½
|—2¼
|Jul
|604¼
|604¼
|601¾
|603
|—2
|Sep
|562¼
|562¾
|562
|562¾
|—1
|Dec
|550½
|552
|550¼
|551¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|559¼
|559¼
|559¼
|559¼
|+1½
|Dec
|502½
|502½
|502½
|502½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 349,670.
|Wed.’s sales 461,262
|Wed.’s open int 1,320,322,
|up 893
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|383
|388½
|378¼
|378¼
|—8¼
|May
|375
|381¼
|369¾
|371
|—7¼
|Jul
|370¼
|373¼
|370¼
|372
|—4¾
|Sep
|375
|375¼
|375
|375¼
|—3
|Dec
|375¼
|378½
|375
|375
|—4¼
|Est. sales 649.
|Wed.’s sales 401
|Wed.’s open int 3,376,
|up 79
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1518½
|1533¾
|1512
|1521
|+1¼
|May
|1511¾
|1526
|1505¼
|1512¾
|—1
|Jul
|1504½
|1516
|1496¾
|1503½
|—2½
|Aug
|1466
|1475
|1458¾
|1463¼
|—5
|Sep
|1398
|1405¾
|1391¼
|1394½
|—5¾
|Nov
|1369¼
|1376
|1361½
|1363¾
|—7
|Jan
|1374¼
|1380
|1366
|1368¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|1366¼
|1369
|1357
|1359
|—6
|May
|1359¾
|1359¾
|1352
|1355
|—4¾
|Jul
|1362¼
|1362¼
|1356¼
|1356¼
|—3
|Nov
|1298¼
|1298¾
|1288½
|1291
|—4¾
|Nov
|1224
|1224
|1220
|1220
|—8½
|Est. sales 301,141.
|Wed.’s sales 365,577
|Wed.’s open int 719,306,
|up 1,622
