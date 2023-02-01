CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 760¾ 762½ 744½ 760¾ — ½ May 770½ 771¼ 755½ 771 +½ Jul 771 773¼ 758¼ 773¼ +2 Sep 777½ 779¾ 765½ 779¾ +2 Dec 790¾ 793 779¼ 793 +2¼ Mar 799¾ 799¾ 790¼ 799¾ May 795 795 791 791 —8¾ Jul 784½ 784½ 778¾ 778¾ —5½ Dec 791 791 790½ 790½ —1¾ Est. sales 86,252. Tue.’s sales 103,862 Tue.’s open int 350,871, up 3,129 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 679¼ 682 672¾ 682 +2¼ May 677 680 671¼ 680 +2½ Jul 665 668¼ 660¼ 668¼ +3 Sep 605 610½ 604¼ 610 +4½ Dec 590 596 589¼ 595¾ +5 Mar 597 603 597 602¼ +4½ May 601 605¾ 601 605 +4 Jul 601½ 605 600¼ 605 +5 Sep 563¾ 564 563¾ 564 +1½ Dec 551 553¾ 551 553¾ +1 Dec 509 509½ 507 507 —3¾ Est. sales 265,026. Tue.’s sales 287,832 Tue.’s open int 1,298,164, up 1,641 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 393¼ 398¾ 385 393¼ — ¾ May 386¾ 390¼ 375 385¾ —1½ Jul 386½ 386½ 373¼ 373¼ —13¼ Sep 375 375 372 375 —6¾ Dec 383 383 383 383 — ½ Est. sales 596. Tue.’s sales 932 Tue.’s open int 3,412, up 50 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1537½ 1542¾ 1510¾ 1521½ —16½ May 1530 1534¾ 1507 1517 —13¼ Jul 1518¾ 1522½ 1497¼ 1508½ —10¼ Aug 1475½ 1479½ 1459 1468¼ —8 Sep 1398¾ 1403¼ 1387 1394¼ —5¼ Nov 1362½ 1367 1351¾ 1359½ —3½ Jan 1365¾ 1370¼ 1356 1362¼ —4¼ Mar 1355¾ 1359½ 1348 1354 —2½ May 1351¼ 1353½ 1344¾ 1348¾ —3 Jul 1350¼ 1350¾ 1345 1347¾ —3¼ Nov 1289 1294½ 1285 1288½ —2 Est. sales 221,656. Tue.’s sales 257,828 Tue.’s open int 689,806, up 11,216

