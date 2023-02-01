Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 1, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 760¾ 762½ 744½ 760¾ ½
May 770½ 771¼ 755½ 771
Jul 771 773¼ 758¼ 773¼ +2
Sep 777½ 779¾ 765½ 779¾ +2
Dec 790¾ 793 779¼ 793 +2¼
Mar 799¾ 799¾ 790¼ 799¾
May 795 795 791 791 —8¾
Jul 784½ 784½ 778¾ 778¾ —5½
Dec 791 791 790½ 790½ —1¾
Est. sales 86,252. Tue.’s sales 103,862
Tue.’s open int 350,871, up 3,129
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 679¼ 682 672¾ 682 +2¼
May 677 680 671¼ 680 +2½
Jul 665 668¼ 660¼ 668¼ +3
Sep 605 610½ 604¼ 610 +4½
Dec 590 596 589¼ 595¾ +5
Mar 597 603 597 602¼ +4½
May 601 605¾ 601 605 +4
Jul 601½ 605 600¼ 605 +5
Sep 563¾ 564 563¾ 564 +1½
Dec 551 553¾ 551 553¾ +1
Dec 509 509½ 507 507 —3¾
Est. sales 265,026. Tue.’s sales 287,832
Tue.’s open int 1,298,164, up 1,641
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 393¼ 398¾ 385 393¼ ¾
May 386¾ 390¼ 375 385¾ —1½
Jul 386½ 386½ 373¼ 373¼ —13¼
Sep 375 375 372 375 —6¾
Dec 383 383 383 383 ½
Est. sales 596. Tue.’s sales 932
Tue.’s open int 3,412, up 50
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1537½ 1542¾ 1510¾ 1521½ —16½
May 1530 1534¾ 1507 1517 —13¼
Jul 1518¾ 1522½ 1497¼ 1508½ —10¼
Aug 1475½ 1479½ 1459 1468¼ —8
Sep 1398¾ 1403¼ 1387 1394¼ —5¼
Nov 1362½ 1367 1351¾ 1359½ —3½
Jan 1365¾ 1370¼ 1356 1362¼ —4¼
Mar 1355¾ 1359½ 1348 1354 —2½
May 1351¼ 1353½ 1344¾ 1348¾ —3
Jul 1350¼ 1350¾ 1345 1347¾ —3¼
Nov 1289 1294½ 1285 1288½ —2
Est. sales 221,656. Tue.’s sales 257,828
Tue.’s open int 689,806, up 11,216

