CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|760¾
|762½
|744½
|760¾
|—
|½
|May
|770½
|771¼
|755½
|771
|+½
|Jul
|771
|773¼
|758¼
|773¼
|+2
|Sep
|777½
|779¾
|765½
|779¾
|+2
|Dec
|790¾
|793
|779¼
|793
|+2¼
|Mar
|799¾
|799¾
|790¼
|799¾
|May
|795
|795
|791
|791
|—8¾
|Jul
|784½
|784½
|778¾
|778¾
|—5½
|Dec
|791
|791
|790½
|790½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 86,252.
|Tue.’s sales 103,862
|Tue.’s open int 350,871,
|up 3,129
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|679¼
|682
|672¾
|682
|+2¼
|May
|677
|680
|671¼
|680
|+2½
|Jul
|665
|668¼
|660¼
|668¼
|+3
|Sep
|605
|610½
|604¼
|610
|+4½
|Dec
|590
|596
|589¼
|595¾
|+5
|Mar
|597
|603
|597
|602¼
|+4½
|May
|601
|605¾
|601
|605
|+4
|Jul
|601½
|605
|600¼
|605
|+5
|Sep
|563¾
|564
|563¾
|564
|+1½
|Dec
|551
|553¾
|551
|553¾
|+1
|Dec
|509
|509½
|507
|507
|—3¾
|Est. sales 265,026.
|Tue.’s sales 287,832
|Tue.’s open int 1,298,164,
|up 1,641
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|393¼
|398¾
|385
|393¼
|—
|¾
|May
|386¾
|390¼
|375
|385¾
|—1½
|Jul
|386½
|386½
|373¼
|373¼
|—13¼
|Sep
|375
|375
|372
|375
|—6¾
|Dec
|383
|383
|383
|383
|—
|½
|Est. sales 596.
|Tue.’s sales 932
|Tue.’s open int 3,412,
|up 50
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1537½
|1542¾
|1510¾
|1521½
|—16½
|May
|1530
|1534¾
|1507
|1517
|—13¼
|Jul
|1518¾
|1522½
|1497¼
|1508½
|—10¼
|Aug
|1475½
|1479½
|1459
|1468¼
|—8
|Sep
|1398¾
|1403¼
|1387
|1394¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|1362½
|1367
|1351¾
|1359½
|—3½
|Jan
|1365¾
|1370¼
|1356
|1362¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|1355¾
|1359½
|1348
|1354
|—2½
|May
|1351¼
|1353½
|1344¾
|1348¾
|—3
|Jul
|1350¼
|1350¾
|1345
|1347¾
|—3¼
|Nov
|1289
|1294½
|1285
|1288½
|—2
|Est. sales 221,656.
|Tue.’s sales 257,828
|Tue.’s open int 689,806,
|up 11,216
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.